Pressure Intensifies On Emmerson Mnangagwa To Uphold Human Rights

By A Correspondent

ZimEye.com is launching a scheme that focuses on aggressive coverage of human rights violations in Zimbabwe and beyond.

The aim of the initiative is to expose flagrant abuse of human rights by political leaders and those in positions of influence.

At the same time the scheme seeks to promote human rights through extraordinary advocacy efforts.

As such ZimEye.com is earnestly appealing to human rights organisations, human rights defenders, individuals and pro-democracy groups to support the initiative in the form of strategic partnerships.

ZimEye.com is prepared to go yonder in terms of covering human rights matters.

ZimEye.com has vibrant online platforms that can tell the human rights story effectively and efficiently.

Below is a statement released by Amnesty International Zimbabwe as the scheme takes shape in earnest…

Electoral processes in #Zimbabwe have traditionally been characterised by increased violations of human rights.

Our latest advocacy briefing calls on SADC to play a role that ensures that Zimbabweans are safe and that authorities uphold human rights before, during and after all elections.

Read more: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/afr46/7221/2023/en/

If you wish to partner with ZimEye.com to promote democracy and promotion of universal human rights

contact us: [email protected]

Mobile : +44 7411 343574

@Amnesty International Zimbabwe, @Red Cross, @Freedom House,@Transparency International, @UNHCR,

@USAID, @Swedish Embassy, @The Human Rights Watch, @European Union Delegation To Zimbabwe, @The Carter Centre, @Hivos Foundation

