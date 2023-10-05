Unpredictable Zivhu Sanitises Cornered Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Enigmatic politician and controversial businessman, Killer Zivhu, has accused CCC MPs of reflecting lack of political maturity after boycotting Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address.

CCC Parliamentarians snubbed Mnangagwa’s SONA, protesting at the Zanu PF leader’s illegitimacy.

Zivhu wrote on X :

Seyi muchiramba kupinda muchigayo imwi vapfana, kana mugayisi auya kuzovhura chigayo, moda vanhu vadyeyi nokuti muchigayo ndimo munobuda upfu hwedu, especially the three of you, Chamu, Chonge , Chiedza, munenharo chaizvo chamusingadi chigayo kana mugaisi, ndipindureyi zvizere.

He also touted himself as Mr Mnangagwa’s number one supporter.

“A Few individuals on X support ED ne moyo like me,the rest nhamo inovatuma hoping to get something to survive, ndogara ndichikuudzayi kuti ED takabva naye kure uyu,ndina mama mai Mahofa, Hungwe, Matuke, J Gumbo, J Moyo,Togarepi, Madiro, just few to mention, vamwe muchiri ku MDC. “

Political analysts claim Zivhu is desperate to dilute the comments he made on the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe last week.

