Cape Town City Yet To Sign Billiat

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has given an update on their pursuit of Khama Billiat, while also revealing the forward has a Saudi Arabian offer on the table.

Billiat is a free agent after leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of June when his contract expired.

The forward has laid low since his Amakhosi departure with no concrete information on his next move.

Comitis confirmed last week that there is interest but was reluctant to reveal more details on their pursuit of the former Warriors international.

In an interview with Kick-off.com, the City chairman gave an update, while also talking about the the Saudi offer Billiat received.

“At this stage, nothing has materialised, I’m waiting to have a meeting with the technical team on Friday,” Comitis told the publication on the decision of potentially approaching Billiat.

“On Friday, we will then see what is the possibilities. At the moment, we have not discussed anything.

“He had an opportunity to sign in Saudi Arabia, which obviously would be very beautiful.

“If that doesn’t go through, then as Cape Town City, we have an opportunity, and that’s it.

“Listen, in Khama Billiat, you’ve got a natural goalscorer, he is a good link player, he can get players together, and he’s got an eye for goal.

“I brought him through from Zimbabwe, when he was a young boy, so I know him very well, clearly.”-Soccer24 News

