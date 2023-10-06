Caps United Fall

Spread the love

King Nadolo headed home a late winner as Yadah Stars eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 victory over struggling CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Bata Stadium today.

Makepekepe, who have crumbled after a brilliant start to the 2023 season, went into the clash on the backdrop on a 9-game winless run.

This last time Lloyd Chitembwe’s troops collected three points, was on July 15, when they beat GreenFuel 2-0.

Jerry Chipangura fired the Miracle Boys ahead a minute into the second half, before Rodwell Chinyengetere headed home CAPS’ equaliser in the 65th minute.

King Nadolo, who ironically was on the verge of joining CAPS ealier this season and was even spotted on several occasions in Makepekepe colors, restored Yadah’s advantage just six minutes of regulation time left.

Consequently, CAPS are now in the relegation matrix. The ailing Harare giants now occupy position 13 on the table, with 27 points from 25 matches.

Only goal difference separates the Green Machine from 15th placed Yadah, while Sheasham, who further dented Highlanders’ title hopes when they held the Bulawayo giants to a 1-1 stalemate at Babourfields today, are in 14th place.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...