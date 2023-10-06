Cholera Kills 13 In Buhera

BUHERA – Thirteen people, four from one family have died and 264 infected as a deadly cholera outbreak hit Buhera District in Manicaland from around August 20, 2023.

Manicaland Acting Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga confirmed the figures and the cases which initially appeared to be limited to members of Johanne Marange Apostolic Church have spread to almost the whole district.

A report by the Ministry indicates that Johane Marange church hid the cases and the deaths from authority and the outbreak was only discovered after two people died at Murambinda District Hospital.

“Yes I can confirm that there is a cholera outbreak in Buhera which appear to have started at a church gathering and was later noticed at a funeral. The outbreak has now spread to most of the district,” said Mukuzunga…

Full story on www.chipingetimes.co.zw

