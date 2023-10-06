COSAFA Cup: Malawi Shock South Africa

THE 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship kicked off in South Africa this Wednesday, with Malawi edging hosts South Africa 4-3 in an entertaining encounter at the Lucas Moripe stadium in Pretoria.

China-based Malawi captain, Temwa Chawinga showed her class after scoring a hat-trick to guide her team to a 4-3 victory over a young South African side.

Despite the defeat, South Africa coach, Desiree Ellis emphasised the importance of the tournament.

“This is a tournament that makes future heroes and prepares teams for future assignments, girls who do well here are ready for any challenge in the world, we have used this tournament to prepare for the AWCON and the World Cup and this has worked well for us,” said coach Ellis.

Group B action takes centre stage this Thursday with Angola taking on Comoros, while defending champions, Zambia face Mozambique at the Lucas Moripe stadium.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group C conducted their first training session this Wednesday at Wits University with vice-captain and goalkeeper, Chido Dzingirai satisfied with the team’s attitude.

Dzingirai said, “We have settled well but the battle starts on Friday, and we need to be focused. The good thing is that this group is motivated to do well, the youngsters are showing hunger and desire to do well which helps a team that is in transition.”

The Mighty Warriors take on Lesotho on Friday at the Lucas Moripe stadium.

Meanwhile, legendary Zimbabwe referee, Felix Tangawarima who is the Confederation of African Football referees’ manager is the head of all match officials at the tournament, while two local referees; Grace Gimo and Claris Simango are officiating at the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

