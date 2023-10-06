Latest On Bayhorse Mine Collapse

GOVERNMENT says seven bodies are still missing while six are yet to be removed as they are pinned behind a big boulder at Bay Horse Mine after the mine caved in last week.

In a post-cabinet briefing this Wednesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Dr Jenfan Muswere said 13 persons managed to escape when the mine caved in, nine were rescued and four bodies were found.

39 miners were verified to have been trapped in a kilometre-long tunnel on the day of the disaster.

After being called into action, the District Civil Protection Committee swiftly assessed the situation, coordinated the reaction actions, enlisted the aid of neighbouring mining firms in the rescue attempts and set up a Command Centre at the mine.

The deceased are receiving state-assisted funerals, which include burial services, the provision of grain, and funding to oversee the burials. The mine owner is additionally assisting with the burial arrangements as well as providing food for the rescue team.

The search for the missing people and the recovery of the remaining dead are ongoing.

Regarding the Mashava Plane Crush, Cabinet has announced that the RioZim plane, which was flying from Harare to Murowa Diamonds, had 6 men on board.

The bereaved families are receiving support from the National Civil Protection Fund.

The government is providing funeral assistance, psychological therapy, and forensic inspection and DNA testing of the deceased people’s remains to mourning relatives through the Civil Protection Unit.

