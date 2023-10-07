Boycott of New Parliament Building Opening by CCC: A Mistake?

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | The CCC opposition party made the decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and its official opening ceremony.

Over 65 Opposition party MPs boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building and its official opening by President Emmerson MNANGAGWA. The CCC opposition legislators’ decision to boycott the official opening of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe was a betrayal of the constituents who elected them into office. Their unspoken argument seemed to revolve around their dissatisfaction with President Mnangagwa’s electoral victory and Zanu PF’s attainment of a parliamentary majority.

The State Opening of Parliament is a ceremonial yet crucial event that officially marks the beginning of a session of the Parliament of the Republic Of Zimbabwe. It includes a speech from the throne, symbolizing the president’s authority.

The boycott of the official opening of parliament by the opposition appears misguided. It portrays the opposition as nostalgic for an idealized past, representing a desire for a mythical democracy and a time when shame governed political life. It now seems to function as a narrative of democratic decline, expressing a fear of unregulated, self-fashioned subjects who disrupt the status quo.

Boycotting the official opening while attending subsequent parliamentary sittings seems hypocritical. The State Opening of Parliament marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and outlines the government’s agenda for the session.

State Opening is a significant ceremonial event in the parliamentary calendar, typically drawing large crowds and substantial media attention. The presidential speech outlines policies and proposed legislation for the new session.

Boycotting the official opening resembles a bride boycotting her wedding while claiming to love her husband, appearing as mere theatrics. Senators and parliamentarians who boycotted the event demonstrate disrespect and confusion.

Democracy requires accepting defeat gracefully, defeated democratically. Shame in this context refers to an ethical obligation and regulation influenced by societal norms.

Referring to CCC’s behavior as “shamelessness” rather than “shameful” is significant, as it highlights a transgression against widely agreed-upon social codes of conduct.

Ignoring democratic values can lead to a civilization-destroying outcome, as ordinary people resist and reshape democracy’s demands.

The boycott lost its significance when it became clear that the elections were free and fair. CCC appears to take the electorate for granted and shows no interest in nation-building.

By boycotting the official opening, CCC legislators failed to represent their constituents, harming the electorate more than ZANU PF. Their actions reflect selfishness and inconsideration.

It’s curious that they took their oaths of office in the same parliament they now criticize. They should focus on representing the people, not a political party.

The Opposition party alleges that the elections were unfair and not free in areas they lost. However, does this warrant boycotting the official opening ceremony?

The Parliament belongs to the entire nation, and its institution will endure beyond the President’s term. Opposition parties should consider the long-term history of institutions, not just present-day rivalries.

Attending national events doesn’t mean giving the government a free pass. Opposition could have taken alternative actions to express their concerns.

Zimbabweans were dismayed by CCC legislators’ conduct, seeing it as a betrayal of the electorate. If they don’t recognize the election results, they should relinquish their seats and hold by-elections.

The CCC’s boycott lacks both legal and moral grounds since they didn’t challenge the election outcome in court. It reflects a party lacking principles and ideology.

The CCC’s confusion is evident in their celebration of individual victories while denying the electoral outcome. This behavior must be criticized in the interest of moving forward and building Zimbabwe.

