COSAFA Women’s Championship : Angola Bury Comoros

Angola thump Comoros 5-0 in the opening Group B match of the 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

The defending champions Zambia take on Mozambique in the second match of the day at the same venue.- ZBC News

