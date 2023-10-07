Dj Scott suspended over s_exual harassment

Power FM station manager, Scott Matengambiri, better known as DJ Scott, has been suspended by ZBC for allegedly demanding oral sex from a female subordinate.

A local publication reported ZBC sources as saying a complaint of sexual harassment was made against Matengambiri.

The radio personality allegedly pestered a young female employee for oral sex in return for offering her a job.

Matengambiri is reportedly planning to tender his resignation to avoid appearing before ZBC’s human resources department for a disciplinary hearing.

ZBC chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru refused to comment when approached by ZimLive.

Matengambiri, who has been a ZBC employee for nearly two decades, hosts a popular radio show in which he advises listeners on how to handle difficult love situations.

The popular radio personality is, however, not the first ZBC top employee to be involved in a sex scandal within a week.

ZBC radio services director Robson Mhandu was also suspended last week for allegedly demanding sex from a subordinate, Farai Juliet Magada.

Mhandu, who once contested elections on a ZANU PF ticket, is reportedly determined to fight his case.

