Ex-soldier bashes cop while resisting arrest

By A Correspondent- An ex-soldier Phakamani Moyo is in soup after he allegedly bashed a police officer and refused to be arrested over a girlfriend.

The 30-year-old suspect was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The state alleged on September 27,2020 at around 0300 hrs complainant went to house no C4 Dingumuzi where he was looking for some chips.

When he bought the chips they had a problem of change with Ntobekho Nkomo the girlfriend to Moyo.

Ntobeko Nkomo woke up the axxd person looking for change which did not go well with the axxd person.

Moyoperson woke up accusing the complainant of disturbing him and assaulted him with open hands several times and pushing him to the wall several times

Complainant sustained bruises all over the body and he reported the matter to the police.

When the assault case was reported to the police, Constable Ngwanyana and Kanengoni went to attend the scene to arrest Moyo.

On 27 September 2020 the police attended the scene and two police officers who were in police uniform saw the accused person who was in his bedroom.

They told him that he was under arrest in connection with a case of assault which occurred that morning.

Accused person grabbed Constable Ngwanyana, pulled him into the house accusing him of coming to arrest him. The police officer resisted. He then took a knife and ran after Constable Kanengoni who was with Constable Ngwanyana threatening to stab him and told them to come in a big number to arrest him.

The two police officers and the complainant ran away from the accused person who was violent and Constable Ngwanyana dropped his bag with some police documents.

Matter was reported to the police and scene was attended by more police officers but axxd was not found.

Moyo was later arrested after coming to the police station to fabricate a report of stolen money

The police bag was later recoverd from the accused’s bedroom

Arnold Mudekunye represented the state.

