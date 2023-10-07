Mnangagwa Targets Journalists

Spread the love

ATTACKS ON JOURNALISTS

Our latest advocacy briefing reveals that the culture of intimidation and harassment of journalists has persisted under the current Zimbabwean government.

Since the 2018 elections, Amnesty International has documented several incidents where journalists have been persecuted simply for expressing an opinion.

In 2021 alone at least 15 journalists were assaulted, detained, or arrested by security agents for carrying out their work.

Every case involving the harassment of a journalist in the discharge of their duties is unacceptable.

JournalismIsNotACrime

Read more: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/afr46/7221/2023/en/

@followers

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...