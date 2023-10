President Nelson Chamisa’s sabbath message

Spread the love

ASK FOR THE GIFT OF WISDOM…Zimbabwe needs wisdom. Wisdom is the principal thing.

Wisdom grants access to everything. Wisdom is a promise from God. We redeem the promise.. James 1:5-6

Wisdom teaches us to;

Lead and Choose wisely,

Think and respond wisely,

Walk and talk wisely,

Speak and listen wisely,

Decide and act wisely,

Reason and argue wisely,

Connect and associate wisely.

Blessed Sabbath!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...