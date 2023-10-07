Prophetess on the run for kidnapping

Spread the love

By A correspondent- A woman who claims to be a prophetess is currently on the run after kidnapping a client’s baby in Mutare on October 6, 2023. The Mutare police are requesting assistance from the public in locating the suspect, identified as Madzimai Getrude.

A police report seen by Pindula News said the incident took place at a shrine near Mutare Teachers College, where the suspect asked the complainant to fetch herbs for the baby’s supposed healing. Read the report:

Police in Mutare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a self proclaimed prophetess, only identified as Madzimai Getrude, who is being sought in connection with a case of kidnapping which occurred at a shrine near Mutare Teachers College on 06/10/23.

The suspect went away with the complainant’s baby after sending her to find some herbs which were to be allegedly used to heal the baby who was not feeling well. Anyone with information to report to any nearest Police Station.

In Zimbabwe, babies are sometimes kidnapped for various reasons. This can include trafficking, where babies are sold or exploited, and ritualistic practices for certain beliefs. Kidnappers may also have financial motives, such as demanding ransom from the baby’s family.

It’s important to remember that these cases are not common, and the government is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens, especially children.

Authorities have been urging parents and guardians to stay vigilant, take precautions, and report any suspicious activities. They can also teach them about personal safety, avoiding strangers, and safe travel routes.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...