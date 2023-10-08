Kuwadzana Residents, City Council Clash Over Construction Of Clinic

Our views as concerned residents of Ward 38, Kuwadzana Constituency

After realizing there is space for the construction of a council clinic now subdivided for a satellite clinic and a Commercial clinic.

It is our view as residents of Kuwadzana to have a proper poly clinic than a satellite clinic .

We are informed there is a private player to construct the satellite, who is the owner of the commercial clinic.

Our view is that if the council has no capacity to build a proper clinic in Kuwadzana , why can’t they wait for a proper time than to rush to erect a small satellite clinic.

The site plan benefits the community not a private player, The said Dr Nyuswa. He is a private doctor . Many residents will be affected if a private clinic is to be constructed.

An approximate number of catchment area Kuwadzana Ward 38, 44 and Granary and part of Zvimba will benefit from a council clinic rather than a private clinic.

Concerned residents of Kuwadzana

