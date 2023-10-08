Our views as concerned residents of Ward 38, Kuwadzana Constituency
After realizing there is space for the construction of a council clinic now subdivided for a satellite clinic and a Commercial clinic.
It is our view as residents of Kuwadzana to have a proper poly clinic than a satellite clinic .
We are informed there is a private player to construct the satellite, who is the owner of the commercial clinic.
Our view is that if the council has no capacity to build a proper clinic in Kuwadzana , why can’t they wait for a proper time than to rush to erect a small satellite clinic.
The site plan benefits the community not a private player, The said Dr Nyuswa. He is a private doctor . Many residents will be affected if a private clinic is to be constructed.
An approximate number of catchment area Kuwadzana Ward 38, 44 and Granary and part of Zvimba will benefit from a council clinic rather than a private clinic.
Concerned residents of Kuwadzana