Restrictions for Zimbos seeking greener pastures on cruise ships

Spread the love

Some recruitment agencies have imposed restrictions on hiring Zimbabweans for cruise ship positions due to a history of individuals not returning to their ships when they dock in foreign ports. These incidents have resulted in substantial inconveniences and financial losses for cruise ship operators.

A prominent employment agency, Safe Cruise Agency, has posted a notice on its website confirming the suspension of recruitment for Zimbabwean candidates. Their statement reads,

“We are not authorized to recruit citizens of Zimbabwe. We are not considering new curriculum vitae submissions as we do not have any open positions for African passport holders this year. New positions will be posted, but not before 2024.”

In February of this year, reports emerged that the United States government was contemplating the deportation of Zimbabwean cruise ship workers due to perceived “migration risk.”

An internal human resources email leaked on February 20 revealed that Celebrity Cruises, a luxury ocean liner, informed its staff about a directive from Miami Customs and Border Control officers stating that Zimbabwean workers would no longer be permitted to disembark from cruise ships in Miami, Florida.

Cruise ship companies typically rely on a diverse workforce from various countries to provide services to passengers during their voyages across the seas. Zimbabweans were once sought-after for their skills and strong work ethic, but the recurring instances of individuals not returning to their ships have eroded trust and confidence in their reliability.

This ban is expected to have a substantial impact on Zimbabwean job seekers who were previously drawn to the cruise ship industry as a source of employment and an opportunity to explore the world.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...