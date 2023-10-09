Windfall For Mnangagwa Bootlickers

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo is on a roll.

Earlier today, he gifted comedians Sabhuku Vharazipi, Amai John and Chairman with US$10,000 each for a skit they did praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa for uplifting artists.

Wicknell also donated US$50,000 to ZANU-PF singer Chief Hwenje and US$60,000 to DJ Masomere to buy houses.

DJ Masomere gained notoriety for screaming, “Hallo Chimira Jah Prayzah!” at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration last month.-263 Chat

