ZACC Targets Civil Servants’ Vehicles Amid Allegations of Inaction on Political Parties-

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched an operation to impound approximately 2,000 vehicles imported through the civil servants’ rebate scheme, alleging abuse. This operation, conducted in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), is called “Operation No to Abuse of Civil Servants Rebate Scheme.”

In 2019, the government introduced the civil servants’ motor vehicle rebate scheme, allowing civil servants with ten or more years of service to import vehicles up to a specified value for each employment grade without paying import duty, as per Statutory Instrument 52 of 2019 of Customs and Exercise [General] [Amendment] Regulations, 2019.

Former ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, now Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General, emphasized that due processes were followed in the conviction-based forfeiture of these vehicles. She also noted that ZACC had initiated measures to recover unlawfully acquired funds, land, and immovable properties by public entities and local authorities, as identified in the Auditor General’s report.

“Operation No to Abuse of Civil Servants Rebate Scheme” is part of ZACC’s efforts to curb corruption and recover ill-gotten wealth, with a target of seizing assets worth US$1 billion. Justice Matanda-Moyo expressed confidence in achieving this goal, with expectations of seizing assets worth US$700 million by year-end.

Furthermore, ZACC reported a 77 percent conviction rate in cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, marking a five percent increase from the previous year. The Commission remains optimistic about securing more convictions in the coming months.

However, these actions by ZACC have raised concerns among some observers who argue that the focus on civil servants’ vehicles appears disproportionate when compared to allegations of corruption involving political parties and election-related activities. Critics claim that while targeting civil servants, ZACC has not taken substantial action against alleged abuse of state resources for political gain. This situation has prompted debates about the priorities and political impartiality of the anti-corruption body.

As this situation unfolds, many are closely watching how ZACC’s actions will impact corruption in Zimbabwe, and whether it will address allegations of selective enforcement.

