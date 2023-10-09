Zim Chief Denies CCC Supporters Presidential Inputs

Chief Nyamandi Accused of Politically Biased Distribution of Agricultural Inputs.

In a startling revelation, Acting Chief Nyamandi, born Siyano Machaya, has been accused of instructing village heads in Gutu District not to provide Presidential agricultural inputs to individuals who did not vote for Zanu PF in the August 2023 harmonized elections. This shocking information came to light through an investigation conducted by the Masvingo Mirror.

Acting Chief Nyamandi, whose chieftainship spans three wards and is the largest and most populous in Gutu District, allegedly made these divisive instructions during a telephone conversation with an undercover journalist from The Mirror. He claimed to have the backing of Zanu PF national secretary for security and Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Lovemore Matuke, in this program. Additionally, Nyamandi reportedly stated that he is collaborating with Central Intelligence Officers (CIO) and Police officers from the CID in Gutu to enforce these directives among village heads.

The Mirror reveals recordings of the chief, despite the fact that by law, chiefs are prohibited from engaging in politics.

Earlier this week, on September 30, 2023, Nyamandi allegedly addressed village heads at Mutero and explicitly instructed them not to provide any Presidential inputs to supporters of the CCC party, saying, “Inputs coming from the President are for his supporters.”

Lovemore Matuke, however, distanced himself from Nyamandi’s statements, emphasizing that Presidential inputs should be available to everyone. Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi stated that he could only comment after gathering more information on the issue.

CIO Director General Isaac Moyo could not be reached for comment, and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission spokesperson Everson Mushava remained unresponsive to inquiries.

In response to these allegations, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi urged chiefs to remain neutral and embrace all their subjects, while Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum acting executive director Wilfred Mandinde stressed that presidential inputs are meant for all citizens and should not be politicized.

This revelation has raised concerns about the impartiality of aid distribution and the involvement of chiefs in political matters. Gutu District, known for its political polarization, has experienced similar issues in the past. This controversy highlights the need for transparency and fairness in the distribution of government aid, especially during politically charged times.

