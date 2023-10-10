CCC Opens Swimming Pools In Byo

Citizens Coalition for Change Revives Dilapidated Swimming Pools in Bulawayo Municipality

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), newly elected to run the municipality, has swiftly revitalized a series of long-neglected swimming pools within just a few weeks of taking office. This revitalization has brought a wave of excitement and relief to the residents of Bulawayo, who have been yearning for access to decent swimming facilities, especially as temperatures have been on the rise in recent weeks.

The initiative has particularly benefited both low-density and high-density suburbs of the city, much to the relief of ratepayers who had long waited for such improvements in their local amenities.

Two prominent swimming clubs, the Penguins and Stingrays, have been pivotal in this transformation. These clubs boast all-weather pools, enabling them to run their swimming programs year-round. In contrast, residents relying on Bulawayo City Council (BCC) facilities previously faced a nearly four-month-long off-season hiatus.

The city council officially announced this exciting development on Sunday through a statement:

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that all municipal swimming pools, namely Barham Green, Bulawayo City pool, North End, Mpopoma, and Luveve, have been opened to the public for swimming,” read the council’s statement.

The council has established operating hours for the swimming pools. They are open from 9.30 am to 1 am for morning sessions and from 2 pm to 5.30 pm on weekdays. However, the Bulawayo City Pool has slightly different hours, opening from 9.30 am to 2 pm for morning sessions and 3 pm to 5.30 pm in the afternoon, Monday to Friday. On weekends, all pools are accessible from 9.30 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

It is important to note that Mpopoma and North End pools will be closed on Tuesdays.

The swift action taken by the CCC-led municipality has garnered widespread praise, especially from local swimming clubs. Simukai Masanganise, the coach of the Penguins Swimming Club, commended the move, stating that it will significantly boost interest in swimming among young people. He also emphasized the importance of making swimming pools available for talented swimmers to nurture their skills and compete at a higher level.

This initiative not only enhances the quality of life for Bulawayo residents but also highlights the positive impact a proactive approach to municipal governance can have on the community. With the summer season approaching, the refurbished swimming pools promise to be a hub of activity, bringing joy and recreation to the people of Bulawayo.- state media

