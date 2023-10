Chamisa Must Just Quit Mnangagwa’s Parliament, Mzembi Advises

Spread the love

Nelson Chamisa must just quit Emmerson Mnangagwa’s parliament, the exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has advised following the sudden recalling of 15 CCC parliamentary candidates by Mnangagwa’s abusive Speaker Of Parliement Jacob Mudenda.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...