Drug Dealer Pretending to be Police Officer Sentenced to Prison.

A drug dealer who attempted to evade arrest by impersonating a police officer has been handed a significant prison sentence. Stephen Muzengeza, aged 37, was found guilty on three counts related to his illicit activities by Harare Magistrate Mrs. Ruth Moyo.

Muzengeza’s charges included unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, impersonation of a police officer, and resisting arrest. For the drug possession charge, he received a nine-month jail sentence. Additionally, he was fined US$100 for each of the other two charges, totaling US$200 or an alternative of three months in prison for each fine.

The prosecution, led by Ms. Mandirasa Chigumira, successfully presented evidence that on March 17, at approximately 2 pm, the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit received a tip-off about Muzengeza’s involvement in distributing cocaine across greater Harare using various vehicles.

The following day, at around 2:22 pm, undercover detectives arranged to meet Muzengeza at the intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Leonid Brezhnev Avenue in the Harare Avenues area, posing as potential drug buyers.

Muzengeza arrived at the location driving a Mazda CX vehicle with no registration numbers. He approached the detectives, who were seated in their vehicle, and identified himself as a fellow police officer stationed at CID Homicide Harare. He adamantly refused to be searched, asserting his status as a police officer.

Despite his claims, the detectives persisted in their request to search him. A physical altercation ensued, leading to Muzengeza’s arrest.

Upon further investigation, Muzengeza failed to produce a Zimbabwe Republic Police identity card, and subsequent checks confirmed that he was not, in fact, a police officer. This deception, combined with his unlawful possession of 10.6 grams of cocaine, led to his conviction and sentencing.

Muzengeza’s case serves as a reminder of the seriousness with which the legal system addresses drug-related offenses and impersonation of law enforcement officers. His nine-month prison sentence underscores the consequences of engaging in such unlawful activities.- state media

