Female Mambas Of Mozambique Bite Comoros

Mozambique beat Comoros 3-1 to move to the top of Group B at the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Mozambique are on four points, the same as defending champions Zambia going into the final matchday with the group winners progressing to the semifinals.-ZBC News

