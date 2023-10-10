Notorious Gweru Killer Nabbed

Spread the love

MURDER suspect, Peter Dube who was on the run since 2021, has been nabbed in Mozambique and is now awaiting extradition back into the country.

Dube skipped the country after he allegedly went on a shooting spree in 2021, in which he reportedly killed two people in Gweru after he suspected that his second wife was cheating on him.

After the shooting spree, Dube is understood to have fled to neighbouring South Africa where he allegedly stayed for a while before relocating to Eswatini.

Details have since emerged that while in Eswatini, Dube changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali before he went to Ireland where he enjoyed the privileges of asylum.

His luck ran out while he was in Ireland and he was arrested in June this year for violating that country’s immigration laws.

It also emerged that while in Ireland, Dube claimed to be a Mozambican national named Armando Quenete Muchanga, leading to his deportation to the neighbouring country.

However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, working together with Interpol, discovered he had faked identity, leading to his arrest.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Dube is currently detained in Mozambique where all procedures will be followed before he is bought home.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...