President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Sikhala Detention

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens Coalition for Change( CCC leader) President Nelson Chamisa has called for the immediate release of Job Sikhala.

There are concerns about Sikhala’s health condition with human rights defenders exerting pressure on Harare to release the fiery politician.

In a statement on Monday, President Chamisa roundly condemned the prolonged detention of Sikhala…

FREE JOB SIKHALA IMMEDIATELY!

I am deeply concerned about the fact that Hon Job Sikhala is seriously ill in Chikurubi Maximum Prison. In particular the fact that he has blood in his stools is a very serious condition which requires urgent and expert medical attention which is denied to him at present.

This would be bad enough if he was a convicted criminal but he is an opposition politician and respected lawyer who has been denied bail and a fair trial since June last year.

The oppressors have callously disregarded our pleas in the past and so I now call on the international community, particularly leaders within SADC, to express concern and to call for his immediate release to obtain specialized medical attention.

The oppressors have callously disregarded our pleas in the past and so I now call on the international community, particularly leaders within SADC, to express concern and to call for his immediate release to obtain specialized medical attention

When icons like Nelson Mandela were held unjustly the world spoke out against the brutal apartheid regime’s unjust treatment of him. This situation requires the same to be done urgently.

For our part we will continue to do all in our power to secure his release from detention.

FreeWiwa #FreeThemAll

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...