Rodwell Chinyengetere Buries Hwange

RODWELL Chinyengetere restored smiles on CAPS United faces, as the Green Machine clinched their first victory in the second half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at the Colliery this Sunday.

The trip to the Colliery finally brought the answers to CAPS United’s prayers as the Harare giants got their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory in 10 games.

Chinyengetere Punishes Hwange

A solitary goal by Rodwell Chinyengetere in the 45th minute sealed a much-needed three points for the fading giants who had remained winless in the second half of the season, having last tasted victory on the 15th of July.

The veteran striker justified why he is on CAPS United payroll using his experience to sink Hwange in front of their home fans as the Green Machine sealed a 1-0 victory.

While CAPS finally remembered the feeling of winning, the blue half of the capital city was left bleeding as Herentals beat Dynamos by 1-0.

The Glamour Boys ran short of answers since the ninth minute when Frank Makrati failed to deal with an Ali Msoko shot resulting in an own goal, which was enough to seal a win for Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere, Green Fuel made the most of their Chisumbanje fan base as they edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at the Green Fuel Arena.

For Green Fuel, it was a thrilling way of getting back to winning ways, while the army side will have to try another day.

Green Fuel coach, Rodwell Dhlakama said, “We needed this after three consecutive defeats, we played very well against ZPC and we saw a win coming and that is exactly what happened today.”

Cranborne Bullets coach, Nesbert Saruchera said, “We’re going to push until the end so that we don’t get back to Division One. I’m happy with the way the guys are playing and it’s a matter of time until we get the maximum points.”

Elsewhere, Yadah demolished Triangle as Jerry Chipangura’s brace sealed a 3-1 victory for Yadah, while Sheasham was too strong for Bulawayo Chiefs whom they beat 2-1.

