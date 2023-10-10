Takesure Chiragwi Retains Coach Of The Month Award

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi has retained the Castle Lager Premiership Coach of the Month award after clinching the September gong.

Madamburo won three of their four games during the said period and managed to move to the top of the table.

Ngezi initially opened a 2 point lead at the top before stretching the gap to five points at the final matchday for September.

This is the second successive time that Chiragwi has been named the Coach of the Month after winning the August gong.

Bulawayo Chiefs forward Obriel Chirinda. has picked the best player award for September.

The striker moved to the top of scoring chart during the period.-Soccer24 News

