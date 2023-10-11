African Countries Snub CHAN?

The Kenyan government has confirmed they have been handed the rights to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in 2024.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) was struggling to get a willing host. This forced the qualifiers to be postponed until further notice.

The tournament will now happen in September in the East African country and will be used to prepare for the 2027 Afcon which they co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Apart from CHAN, Kenya have also been granted the rights to host the CECAFA U18 championships and AFCON U15 tournament.

“In addition to Afcon 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African nations championship (Chan) in September, 2024; the Cecafa under-18 championship in November, 2023; and the Afcon under -15 (pan African schools’ football) cecafa region championship in December, 2023,” a statement released by the Kenya presidency states.

The statement continues “In a bid to elevate Kenya’s standing as a sporting powerhouse, the cabinet approved various construction and renovation projects of facilities for hosting the 2027 AFCON).

“The ambitious plan includes building the Talanta Sports Complex (Jamhuri, Nairobi) and extensive renovations of Nyayo Stadium, Moi Kasarani, and Kipchoge Keino Stadium.”

The statement continued: “The administration’s signature project under this initiative will be the Talanta Sports Complex; a 60,000-seater football stadium featuring ample parking, world-class training pitches, a commercial hub named the ‘Hustler Bazaar’, an arena, and a dedicated public transport terminus.

The renovation efforts for Kasarani, Nyayo, and Kipchoge Keino stadia will include pitch rehabilitation, enhanced facilities, ICT infrastructure, canopy installation, and Hustler Bazaars.”-“Soccer24 News

