Barbourfields Chaos: DeMbare Get Maximum Points

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has awarded Dynamos the three points for their abandoned match against old foes Highlanders at Babourfields Stadium on September 10.

Highlanders fans went berserk and invaded the pitch after referee Allen Basvi’s decision to turn away appeals for a penalty to Bosso after McKinnon Mushore was adjudged to have been fouled by Keith Madera in the 38th minute.

Dembare were leading 2-0 courtesy of Madera’s 2nd minute strike and captain Frank Makarati’s 34th minute header.

Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa was fined USD500 and also got a 4-game suspension for the incitive role he played in the turmoil.

However, DeMbare were also fined USD3500 for the violent manner in which their fans reacted to the onslaught from their Highlanders counterparts.

“The retaliation by the Dynamos fans made the situation worse resulting in the abandonment of the match,” reads part of the PSL judgement.

“It is not for the accused to take the law into its own hands but to put in place, as far as that is possible, official security measures to deal with unruly behaviour.

“Obviously, the accused cannot be punished to the same extent as the perpetrator, but it is necessary to send a message to the accused that retaliation is not acceptable and also has consequences.

“All the charges will be treated as one for purposes of determining an appropriate penalty. The accused, Dynamos FC, is sentenced to pay a fine of US$3 500 of which US$500 is suspended for a season on condition the accused does not commit similar offences.

“The effective fine of US$3 000, together with the costs of the hearing, shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgment.

“It is common cause that there was missile throwing and pitch invasion by some fans, the majority of whom — hundreds of them we were told — were wearing black and white regalia associated with Highlanders Football Club while a few others, not more than fifty (50), were wearing blue and white regalia associated with Dynamos Football Club.

“It is also not in issue that the missile throwing and pitch invasion was initiated and instigated by the Highlanders fans who were not happy with the referee’s decision not to award a penalty for what they perceived as a foul on their player in the penalty box.”-Soccer24 News

