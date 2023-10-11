Grade 7 learners to continue attending school after completing exams

By A Correspondent- Parents and guardians of Grade 7 pupils who finished writing their end of year Zimbabwe School Examinations Council tests Monday are disgruntled after government announced that the pupils will continue attending school.

Government has also banned school field trips for the junior school graduands, giving rise to angry reactions from parents and teacher unions who said they saw no sense in the decree.

Many parents who had travelled to boarding schools hoping to collect their children returned home empty-handed following the government order, triggering anger among the parents who had over the years been used to collecting their children soon after they completed writing their examinations.

In a circular dated October 5, 2023, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry ordered all schools to ensure that pupils attended schools until the end of the third term.

“The time after the last Grade 7 examination paper is not a school holiday because all Grade 7 pupils should attend classes until the end of the term. Heads of schools are duty-bound to make solid arrangements for all Grade 7 pupils to receive meaningful lessons and practical exercise in preparations for their transition to secondary school

“For the safety of pupils and curriculum alignment, no education tours should be undertaken by school after the Grade 7 examinations,” Nyanungo said.

Government also banned schools from holding fund-raising programmes.

This comes as several schools had planned field trips after the Grade 7 Zimsec examinations, with parents having already paid for the trips to mainly tourist resorts such as Victoria Falls, Kariba and Nyanga.

Yesterday, several schools were holding farewell parties for the Grade 7 pupils, while others were scheduled for this week as schools anticipated lessened pressure from the outgoing pupils.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said: “Government is consistently issuing this order year in, year out. No one will take heed of the order because it is not backed by a solid programme to occupy the learners.

“Government should create a post-Grade 7 learning programme if they want to detain learners in schools. In the absence of a programme teachers and learners will disregard the order.

“Such a post-Grade 7 programme should serve as orientation for entry to secondary school and impart important life skills. This can go a long way to protect learners from the social ills that can harm learners if they spend more time at home.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said it was difficult to stop the learners from going for the trips.

“During the third term, schools usually organise tours for upper grades, so it’s not unusual for Grade 7 pupils to have trips during this time while it is a noble idea to keep the pupils busy to protect them from social ills. It is difficult to manage a child who has already registered in their minds that they are done with primary school,” he said.

“The challenge is that the Grade Seven learners are sitting for their exams too early. There is a need for a general consensus by all stakeholders on how to enforce the measure,” he said.

