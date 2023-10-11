“It’s laughable and sickening!

Spread the love

By Wilbert Mukori- The people of Zimbabwe should be talking about the 23 August 2023 elections, specifically the damning SADC election mission report and making sure the regional leaders do not sweep it under the carpet.

Instead of the Chamisa and his CCC friends playing a leading role in this, they are busy fighting amongst themselves. They could not care less!

The saga sparked by Sengezo Tshabangu’s, who is claiming to be the interim CCC Secretary General, letter to Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Local Government, recalling some CCC MPs and councillors; is raging on.

“Team Tshabangu Exposed” claimed a post on social media from Mutambara.

“1/ We have managed to expose the true identity of Tshabangu, a group of individuals who are betraying the struggle. They previously did this during President Morgan Tsvangirayi’s era and are now repeating it under President Nelson Chamisa.

“4/ These individuals, including former MDC Alliance VPs (one based in Harare and one in Bulawayo), a former Harare mayor who is also a councillor for Hatcliffe Constituency, a sitting MP for Kuwadzana East Constituency…”

I found 5/ laughable and sickening!

“5/ Sources close to the matter have revealed that these individuals do not care about the people and their struggles following the rigged elections, as long as things go their way. They have been colluding with Zanu PF for a very long time.”

This is a case of an open fire pan calling an open fire pot, black.

Most of the CCC leaders on each side of the two warring factions were in the 2008 to 2013 GNU and, as we know, they all failed to implemented even one token democratic reform in five years. And we know why. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office and, with their snouts in the feeding trough, they forgot about the reforms. They certainly did “not care about the people and their struggles” precisely because “things were going their way.”

These MDC/CCC leaders have been participating in these flawed elections since the GNU knowing fully well that Zanu PF was denying the people their fundamental right to a meaningful vote and that by participating the opposition would give Zanu PF legitimacy. They soldiered on and participated regardless because they also knew that Zanu PF was offering a few gravy train seats to entice their participation. What is more these leaders knew all these things!

“The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility,” confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.

It is therefore an insult to every thinking Zimbabwean out there to hear anyone of these sell out CCC leaders wagging the accusing finger at another MDC/CCC leaders and pontificating about “these individuals do not care about the people and their struggles following the rigged elections, as long as things go their way.”

It is the height of hypocrisy when the devil not only quotes the teaching of Bible but has chutzpah to claim to it as his own them. No CCC leader should dare to claim the moral high ground and accuse anyone of “not caring about the people and their struggles following the rigged elections, as long as things go their way.” Don’t even dare go there!

Zimbabwe is stuck with this corrupt, tyrannical and vote rigging Zanu PF dictatorship precisely because ALL the MDC/CCC are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. Not some but all of them!

When we should be concentrating on making sure this Zanu PF regime is declared illegal so we can have a National Transition Authority and implement the democratic reforms; CCC is once again proving to be a serious distraction. SADC leaders may well use the infighting in CCC as an excuse for sweeping the damning SADC election report under the carpet!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...