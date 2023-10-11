Matanda-Moyo Promises To Reform Prosecutions

Zimbabwe’s new Prosecutor General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, was officially sworn into office during a ceremony held at State House. The swearing-in took place in the presence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Justice Matanda-Moyo wasted no time in outlining her priorities as she takes on this crucial role.

Justice Matanda-Moyo, who is the first female Prosecutor General in Zimbabwe, expressed her commitment to instill a culture of hard work and to expedite the prosecution of cases under the National Prosecuting Authority. This includes addressing the persistent issue of case backlogs that have plagued the justice system.

“As I go into that office, we are definitely going to make some certain changes. We need a culture of hard work. We need a culture of concluding cases. Cases cannot proceed for a long time, cases must simply go into court while we are ready to prosecute, and within the shortest period of time, cases must be concluded before the courts,” she emphasized.

The Prosecutor General’s primary responsibility will be to lead the prosecution of criminal matters in Zimbabwe, and she has acknowledged the existing backlog of cases that need to be cleared. Justice Matanda-Moyo’s experience and dedication to the legal system make her well-equipped to take on this task.

Sharing a glimpse of her personal background, Justice Matanda-Moyo recounted her journey from humble beginnings in Honde Valley, her education at various schools, and her pursuit of a career in law. Her extensive legal career saw her transition from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of Defence, where she served as a legal counsel. Over the years, she rose through the ranks, taking on pivotal roles such as principal prosecuting officer, director of civil division, director of public prosecutions, and eventually becoming a High Court Judge in 2013.

Before her current appointment, Justice Matanda-Moyo served as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), playing a crucial role in the nation’s efforts to combat corruption. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role as Prosecutor General.

Notably, Justice Matanda-Moyo is a mother of three boys and has strong ties to the legal and judicial community. Her late husband, Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi Moyo, was a national hero. Her appointment as Prosecutor General reflects her dedication to public service and her commitment to contributing to the justice system.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Vice Presidents Dr. Constantino Chiwenga.

