Mighty Warriors Bag Crucial Win

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE took a giant step towards making it to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championship after beating Namibia two-nil in their second Group C match at Dobsonville stadium in South Africa this Monday.

The Mighty Warriors put up a clinical display to beat Namibia two- nil at Dobsonville stadium to register their second win at the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Captain Rudo Neshamba showed her class tucking in the first goal after some good team build-up in the 18th minute.

Vice captain Nobukhosi Ncube then made sure of the points with a well-executed free kick in the 57th minute.

Going into the match, coach Shadreck Mlauzi went for grit instead of flair when he brought in Edeline Mutumbami for Tanyaradzwa Chihoro in central midfield while Privelledge Mupeti replaced Alice Moyo upfront.

The changes saw Zimbabwe playing on the front foot even though they lacked a bit of incision.

“We really wanted to control the game and play on the front foot, and we did exactly that, the win is good for us and remember we are trying to build a team for the future and the wins will motivate the guys,” said Mighty Warriors Coach, Shadreck Mlauzi.

The Mighty Warriors have the best defense at the tournament so far as they are the only team yet to concede a goal.

Zimbabwe are on top of Group C with six points from two matches followed by Botswana with four points.

Zimbabwe and Botswana will meet in the group decider on Wednesday.

The top team from the group will progress to the semi-finals together with two other group winners, while the best-placed runner-up will complete the semi-finals lineup.

When the COSAFA Women’s Championship draw was conducted, Group C was dubbed the ‘Group of Death’ and lived up to expectations after the results of match day two in the pool confirmed that.

Earlier in the day, Botswana showed no mercy against Lesotho as they put three goals past them without reply.

Meanwhile, it is crunch time on day seven with the deciding Group B matches opening the day.

Zambia and Comoros face off at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Soweto campus while Angola faces Mozambique in Dobsonville with the two fixtures kicking off at midday.

Group A deciders will follow at 3 pm.

Madagascar clash with Malawi at the UJ while South Africa and Eswatini face off in Dobsonville.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...