Riot Police Pounce On Chamisa MPs

By- Anti-riot police Tuesday pounced on CCC MPs in Parliament protesting the recall of their 15 colleagues.

A CCC supporter from Bulawayo, Sengezo Tshabangu claimed to be the party’s interim secretary-general and initiated the recall of 15 CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) and 17 councillors, alleging that they were no longer members of the party.

When Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda officially announced the recall of the MPs opposition MPs responded by singing and chanting slogans against Mudenda, bringing the proceedings to a halt. CCC interim organising secretary Amos Chibaya argued that Mudenda was wrong to accept Tshabangu’s letter, stating that all communication should come from their president, Nelson Chamisa , NewsDay quotes him as saying:

Mr Speaker, we wrote a letter to you dated September 11, notifying you that all communication comes from our president (Nelson) Chamisa.

I don’t think it is proper for you to rule in favour of Tshabangu.

Mudenda ordered the recalled MPs to leave the House, but they refused and continued singing party songs. As a result, anti-riot police were called in to remove them. Mudenda also imposed a ban on all CCC MPs from attending Parliament for six sessions and docked their salaries for boycotting President Mnangagwa.

