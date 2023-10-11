Saintfloew Emerges From Coffin To Perform On Stage

HIP hop sensation, Saintfloew is the talk of town after his dramatic stage entrance at his album launch in Harare over the weekend.

The musician who has been in rehabilitation after abusing drugs emerged from a coffin as if to signify that he was rising from the dead.

An eerie atmosphere explains Saintfloew’s dramatic entrance.

Six pallbearers dressed like grim reapers marched on stage carrying a coffin before the youthful artist burst out of the casket.

The dramatic entrance has ignited debate in music circles and social media.

“As we know it death and coffins are sacred so I don’t understand why he would do that.

“I think people don’t know what they are doing. That was so wrong for me.

“That was pure art that guy has talent and his art is unique.

“That was his way of working and looking for money nothing sacred,” said fans and critics.

While the debate rages on, experts believe the act is a good example of artistic expression.

“It managed to send a message. The whole idea of art is to communicate and I guess he managed to make a statement. Given that he is someone who was into drugs and coming back from rehab his rise and lead album was his way of communicating. This is not a new thing other artists have done it before,” said Music and Arts expert, Plot Mhako.

Meanwhile, the act is nothing new after Tanzania star, Diamond Platnumz also dropped a death-themed performance at the Wasafi festival.

Earlier this year Ugandan singer Smokie Omutapata shocked outgoers when he organised a show and turned up for his performance in a casket.

