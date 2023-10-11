Tshabangu Salutes Chamisa, Says Nero Is The CCC Leader

Spread the love

By- Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has distanced himself from a statement circulating on social media platforms purportedly announcing the expulsion of the party’s president, Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu recently recalled 15 CCC MPs, claiming they had ceased to be party members.

On Tuesday, 10 October, a statement purportedly signed by Tshabangu surfaced on social media announcing Chamisa’s expulsion from the party he formed just over a year ago.

The statement stated that Chamisa had been dismissed from CCC “with immediate effect for “personalising the party as well as his continued gross disregard of the party constitution amongst other issues including embezzlement of party funds.”

However, when CITE reached out to him for comment, Tshabangu dismissed the expulsion statement as fake.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...