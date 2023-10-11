We Will Never Abandon People’s Struggle – CCC

Spread the love

Compiled by CCC

CCC is a citizens’ movement, and citizens across the country have unequivocally expressed their support for President Nelson Chamisa. They are determined to address the issue of disputed elections in whatever constitutional means. No one can overpower the will of the citizens. #CitizensActionForChange #CitizensPower #CitizensRiseUpAndDefend

CCC, under the leadership of President @nelsonchamisa , will never abandon or betray the people. We will remain steadfast alongside the people, even in a dictatorial environment. #OnePeople #OneNation #OneVision

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...