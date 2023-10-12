Luck runs out for armed robbers as soldiers effect arrest

Spread the love

Kuwadzana, Harare, October 12, 2023 – A group of quick-thinking soldiers, who had just disembarked from a service bus in Kuwadzana, sprang into action on Sunday night, thwarting an armed robbery and facilitating the arrest of two wanted criminals.

The heroic intervention unfolded along the Harare-Bulawayo Road between Kuwadzana 6 and Dzivaresekwa.

The soldiers observed a motorist, identified as Freddy Chigumira, being accosted by a four-man gang. Without hesitation, they intervened, effectively apprehending one of the suspects, who later led police to the capture of another.

The two arrested suspects, Tafadzwa Chayambuka (29) and Simon Chihungwe (34), now face charges of murder, armed robbery, and attempted murder.

The story takes a darker turn as it is revealed that these criminals had been involved in a previous attack that tragically claimed the life of driver Talkmore Vinga on October 6. The incident dates back to September 22, when Mr. Vinga was sent to assist his colleague, Timothy Shambare, whose haulage truck had run out of fuel. The robbers attacked Mr. Vinga, inflicting serious injuries that ultimately led to his untimely death.

In a second count of attempted murder, the same gang targeted Freddy Chigumira on Sunday. He was attacked while briefly parked along Bulawayo Road. The assailants demanded cash and valuables, with Chigumira surrendering $1,200 and his cellphone. However, the soldiers’ timely arrival disrupted the robbery attempt.

The soldiers engaged in a pursuit, leading to the arrest of Tafadzwa Chayambuka, who subsequently assisted the police in capturing Simon Chihungwe.

The citizens of Kuwadzana are praising the bravery of the soldiers, who, through their rapid response, managed to save Chigumira and contributed to the apprehension of the criminal culprits. The two suspects, Chayambuka and Chihungwe, have appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, where they face charges of robbery, murder, and attempted murder.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security concerns on the Harare-Bulawayo Road, urging authorities to continue their efforts to ensure the safety of travelers on this route.-state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...