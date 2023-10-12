Pokello Son Joins Spanish Side

Spread the love

Pokello Son Joins Granada

Entrepreneur amd socialite Pokello Nare’s son Nathan Mutasa, has signed for La Liga side Granada.

The 21-year-old confirmed the deal in a post on his Instagram account, saying: “Glad to be joining @granadacf and continuing my journey with them. The work continues.”

The youngster has also played for French lower league side US Torcy.

Nathan was part of the Young Warriors squad which took part in the Cosafa U-17 tournament in 2018.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...