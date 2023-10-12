Warriors, Zebras Clash

Spread the love

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has postponed Match Day 27 fixtures scheduled for this weekend to pave the way for Zimbabwe’s international friendly against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

With all eyes on World Cup qualifiers which get underway next month, a Warriors squad featuring local and foreign-based players will take on Botswana to widen the player selection base.

With this in mind, the PSL has postponed Match Day 27 fixtures scheduled for this weekend.

In a statement, the PSL said the fixtures have been moved to the 18th & 19th of this month.

The postponement of the PSL fixtures will also give the Baltermer Brito-led Warriors featuring local and foreign-based players game time during the FIFA international break.

Zimbabwe is preparing for World Cup qualifiers which get underway next month.

The Warriors will begin their campaign with a match against Rwanda.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=15381

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...