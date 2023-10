Zambia Bury Comoros

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATE

Group B FULLTIME

Mozambique 1-0 Angola

Zambia 5-1 Comoros

Zambia goes through to the semi-finals as group winners while Mozambique joins them in the last four as best placed runner-up regardless of other results.

Today’s result leave Zimbabwe needing nothing short of victory against Botswana tomorrow to progress to the next round.-ZBC News

