AFCON Final Draw Done

The 2023 Afcon final draw will be conducted tonight in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The draw ceremony will start at 9 pm CAT and will be broadcast live on CAF’s YouTube channel and on CAF’s global TV partners.

The format for the draw has been released by CAF and th seeding for the Official Final Draw is based on the latest FIFA Rankings. The 24 qualified teams have been allocated to four pots based on the rankings.

The 24 participating teams will be divided into six (6) groups (A, B, C, D, E & F) of four (4) teams each.

The host country is at the top of Group A in position A1.

The trophy holder will be the head of one of the remaining five groups. The other 4 group leaders will be determined based on their FIFA ranking. These top 6 teams make up Level I.

The other 18 teams are distributed in groups of 6 in each remaining level (Level II, Level III, and Level IV) according to their FIFA ranking.”

Seeding

Pot 1

Ivory Coast (Hosts)

Morocco

Senegal (Defending Champions)

Tunisia

Algeria

Egypt

Pot 2

Nigeria

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso

Ghana

DRC

Pot 3

Cape Verde

Zambia

South Africa

Guinea

Equatorial Guinea

Mauritania

Pot 4

Angola

Mozambique

Guinea-Bissau

Namibia

Gambia

Tanzania

-Soccer24 News

