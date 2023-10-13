Busted r_apist runs away with condom

Spread the love

A man from Mabutweni suburb in Bulawayo ran away with a condom still ‘stuck’ on his manhood after he was busted trying to rape a nine-year-old girl who was also his church mate in a bushy area.

Lizwelihle Moyo Mpofu (22) appeared before Western Commonage Court magistrate Learnear Khumalo facing an attempted rape charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was, however, convicted after a full trial and sentenced to serve 30 months behind bars.

Six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit any offence of a sexual nature.

In arriving at the sentence the magistrate noted that the victim was a nine-year old girl and the offender kidnapped her from church and took her to a bushy area.

She noted that a degree of violence was used as he tore her underwear and a medical report indicated that she suffered minor wounds on her private parts.

A court heard that while Mpofu was attending a night church service he sweet-talked the minor girl to accompany him to a nearby bush area under the pretext that he wanted to pray for her.

While they were on their way the minor girl sensed danger and requested to return but Mpofu forcibly grabbed her and headed to the bushy area.

It is reported that when Mpofu was about to abuse the girl she screamed for help thereby attracting the attention of her parents and some congregants who rushed to the scene and busted Mpofu trying to rape her.

Upon seeing that he had been busted Mpofu sped off with a condom still on his manhood.

He also left his sandals at the crime scene. The crowd reported the incident to the police leading to his arrest.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...