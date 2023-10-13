Four Players Pull Out Of Warriors Camp

Four players have pulled out of the Warriors camp with two players added to replace the quartet.

The national team is holding a camp during this international break.

The camp is being used by the national team coaches to assess the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers that are set to begin next.

However, the Warriors team will not play an international friendly during the training camp after the supposed match against Botswana was called off.

In an update posted by ZIFA, FC Platinum duo of Walter Musona and Brian Banda, Supersport United striker Terrence Dzvukamanja and Dynamos goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa have pulled out of the squad.

They have been replaced by Sylvester Munhari of Cranborne Bullets and Delic Murimba of Ngezi Platinum.- Soccer24 News

