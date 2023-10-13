Girl(14) In Trouble For Abusing Siblings

A 14-year-old girl from Harare’s Glen View suburb, who was convicted of aggravated indecent assault after sexually abusing two brothers aged eight and six has been slapped with a three-year jail term.

The three-year jail term was however wholly suspended for five years on condition she does not commit a similar offense during that period.

The magistrate noted that although the offense is serious, the girl is also a child hence the need to keep her out of jail.

The victims were co-tenants with the 14-year-old girl who sexually abused them when she was taking care of two children.

Meanwhile, three suspected poachers Taylor Kurehwatira aged 73, Josephine Jiri (70) and Elector Kufandirori (39), who were allegedly found in possession of a leopard skin worth 20 thousand United States dollars and a pangolin trophy valued at US$5 000 have been arrested for contravening the Wildlife Act.

The trio was arrested while allegedly attempting to sell the leopard skin and pangolin trophy.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court after appearing at the magistrates court this Wednesday.

Still, at the courts, two suspected armed robbers who are accused of fatally assaulting another man along Harare Bulawayo Highway before robbing him have appeared in court facing charges of murder.

Tafadzwa Chayambuka and Simon Chihungwe are also facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another victim they robbed of cash.

