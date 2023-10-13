Gweru No-Traffic-Lights for 10 Years Cause Of Chinese Tender War

The city of Gweru has faced a dire situation with malfunctioning traffic lights that has persisted for over a decade. This long-standing issue has resulted in frequent traffic accidents and congestion in the Central Business District (CBD). The problem arose when Chinese contractor Emobuild installed solar-powered traffic lights that eventually became dysfunctional.

Gweru City had paid $360,000 out of the agreed $500,000 to Emobuild, who, in turn, refused to take responsibility for the malfunctioning lights. This dispute led to nearly a decade of arbitration between the city and the contractor. However, this protracted legal battle has now concluded, and the city has embarked on the rehabilitation of the traffic lights. The rehabilitation efforts are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The situation had been a source of frustration for residents, who often had to contend with the absence of functional traffic lights, leading to traffic problems and accidents. Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) director, Conilia Selipiwe, expressed relief that the matter has been resolved and commended the city’s initiative to repair the traffic lights.

In addition to addressing the traffic light issue, the local authority has also initiated drainage clearance in all wards to minimize flooding during the rainy season. This ongoing program is being intensified in preparation for the rains. The local authority urges residents not to obstruct drainages, as they play a crucial role in preventing flooding during the rainy season.- Mirror

