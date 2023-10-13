Mighty Warriors Eye Glory

Privilege Mupeti has made a bold statement about the national women’s team’s ambitions at the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The Mighty Warriors qualified for the semifinals on Wednesday after finishing the first stage on top of Group C.

Zimbabwe picked two wins and a draw to collect seven points. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Lesotho before registering a 2-0 victory against Namibia and a 1-1 draw versus Botswana.

Speaking after receiving the Player of the Match on Wednesday, Mupeti declared that they are at the tournament to cause chaos.

“The Mighty Warriors have been given a name, and nickname we are here to cause chaos because as a girl child, you have to be resilient.

“After two years of absence (at , we managed to be resilient and bounce back.”

Zimbabwe spent over a year-and-half serving a FIFA ban and missed the tournament.

The COSAFA Women’s Championship game against Lesotho marked the first match for the Mighty Warriors since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July this year.-Soccer24 News

