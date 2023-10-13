Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30 bootcamp fee

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Reigning Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023 Abel Mugari has been dethroned amid allegations of defaulting on a bootcamp fee of US$30 and failure to attend the bootcamp among other reasons.

Mugari was crowned Mr Teen Zimbabwe a fortnight ago at a pageant held in Bulawayo simultaneously with Mr Zimbabwe International.

Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2022, David Takavarasha has since replaced Mugari as the new Mr Teen Zimbabwe 2023.

In a statement, Mr Teen Zimbabwe organiser Ishmael Murangandi said the decision to dethrone Mugari was made following a thorough investigation into his conduct, which was found to be unacceptable.

“It is with regret to announce that Mugari is no longer working with the Mr Teen Zimbabwe brand and neither is he still the brand ambassador nor the grand winner of the 2023 edition,” part of the statement read.

“The reason for this action is known by both parties and cannot be disclosed to the public in order to protect his reputation. Mugari has to surrender all awards that came with the title with immediate effect.”

Contacted for comment, Mugari, however, said some of the reasons he was reprimanded for included use of his own accommodation and transport from Harare to Bulawayo prior to the event.

He also revealed that the pageant had no prize money.

“The friction between me and the organisers started when they allegedly demanded US$40 for a bootcamp I did not attend,” he said.

“Prior to the event at which I was crowned Mr Teen Zimbabwe, the organisers had arranged a bootcamp, which came at a cost of US$40. The organisers insisted they still required the full US$40 payment for the bootcamp which I had not attended,” he said.

“I was only able to pay them US$10 which is all I had on me and advised that I would discuss the balance payment with my parents. At this stage being a teenager, I am still under the guardianship and stewardship of my parents who meet all my day-to-day expenses.”

Mugari said his parents felt that since he had not attended the bootcamp, it was, therefore, irregular for the event organisers to demand full payment for something he did not participate in.

“My parents, however, in seeking to meet the organisers halfway, were happy to pay 50% of the bootcamp despite the fact that I had not actually attended it. This, unfortunately, was not acceptable to the organisers.

“They then instructed me to immediately hand over my sash, as well as the shield that I had received. I obliged with no quarrels,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

Mugari added: “It is quite upsetting to discover that all this has led to me being labelled as having behaviour that is not fitting or unacceptable, and that I am not worthy to be the crown holder.

“I believe I diligently worked to achieve the recognition that the organisers themselves gave me at the pageant. It is regrettable that now because of a mere US$30, I find myself stripped of that title and my reputation blemished.”-newsday

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...