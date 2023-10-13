Zanu PF Does Not Own Country – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has responded to one Sengezo Tshabangu’s shenanigans.

In a strong statement on Tuesday President Chamisa condemned Zanu PF barbarism.

“A Leopard Never Changes Its Spots,” charged the CCC leader.

He added:

“ZIMBABWE IS IN A DEEP POLITICAL CRISIS AS A RESULT OF A FLAWED AND DISPUTED ELECTION…

Partisan capture of state institutions is criminal. Zpf is not Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is not Zpf.

Parliament is supposed to make laws not break them. Zimbabwe shall be free! A luta continua!”

