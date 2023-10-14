Donkey Milk for Zim Supermarkets

TAKUWA Natural Products Plans to Introduce Donkey Milk in Zimbabwe’s Supermarkets

In a groundbreaking development, TAKUWA Natural Products, a Botswana-based company, is in the early stages of establishing a donkey milk value-addition production base in Zimbabwe. While donkeys in Zimbabwe have predominantly served as a source of draught power for farmers, this venture is set to introduce donkey milk and related products to the nation.

Recent research studies have highlighted the wider natural health attributes of donkey milk that could be harnessed to enhance human health, especially regarding skin care. TAKUWA Natural Products, which has been refining its systems since 2016, offers natural donkey milk for human consumption and a range of donkey milk soaps known for their effectiveness in curing various skin conditions.

According to Taolo Sesupo, the operations manager of Takuwa Natural Products, donkey milk is characterized by its purity, containing no bacteria and boasting low fat content. Interestingly, it offers a taste slightly sweeter than cow’s milk. Their research has indicated that donkey milk contains essential amino acids that support cardiovascular health, help in the treatment of thrombosis, and combat common ailments like colds. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin, maintaining its elasticity and health. Notably, donkey milk contains high levels of lysozyme, an enzyme with antimicrobial properties believed to contribute to healthier skin, making it particularly useful for conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

Takuwa Natural Products’ initiative is a significant step towards creating an inclusive food industry that caters to various dietary needs. These products offer a natural alternative to traditional dairy products, making them an excellent option for individuals who are lactose intolerant or have specific dietary restrictions.

Sesupo stated, “We focus mainly on donkey milk products and natural herbs. For now, we are into soaps and cosmetics. In recent years, we’ve had substantial interest in our products from different countries, including Zimbabwe and South Africa. We have received numerous requests on our website and social media to expand our supplies to Zimbabwe.”

In light of this demand, the company is actively seeking investors or partners to facilitate local production in Zimbabwe and potentially open another manufacturing plant if the necessary raw materials can be sourced within the country.

While donkey milk products are not yet prevalent in Zimbabwe or Africa as a whole, Takuwa Natural Products aims to advocate for their adoption due to the significant health benefits they offer. Their journey began in 2016 and was guided by Dr. David Tanyala Takuwa, a research scientist and specialist analytical chemist at the University of Botswana, whose research inspired the company. Their products have shown promising results on various skin types and demonstrated immunity-boosting properties, thanks to the higher nutritional value of donkey milk, including essential amino acids, omegas, iron, calcium, and potassium.

This groundbreaking venture is poised to revolutionize Zimbabwe’s dairy market, offering unique, health-focused alternatives to traditional milk products and skincare solutions, potentially improving the well-being of many individuals. As Takuwa Natural Products seeks to expand its presence in the Zimbabwean market, the nation can anticipate an exciting addition to its supermarket shelves in the near future.

